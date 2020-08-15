WWE Smackdown Results (8/14): Tri-Brand Battle Royal, Big E vs John Morrison, The Monster Speaks

WWE Smackdown Results

August 14, 2020

— Big E cut a promo about how people think he’s new to the singles game, but he’s about to remind everyone that he’s a former NXT Champion and Intercontinental Champion.

— RETRIBUTION stormed the ring and attacked Big E and John Morrison before their match. There were like twice as many of them this time.

— Backstage, the roster checked on Morrison and Big E and a bunch of people got into various arguments. Baron Corbin lectured the roster about how he’s the true leader they need right now, Sheamus ran his mouth about RETRIBUTION being scared of him, and Big E seemed to find an alliance with some of the other babyfaces.

— Asuka won the #1 Contender’s Tri-Brand Battle Royal. Asuka was the last to enter as the big surprise, as she was already booked to face Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s title at SummerSlam. The IIconics, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler came from Raw. Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox repped NXT, plus the rest of the Smackdown crew. Dana Brooke is more of a heel now, and eliminated Nox while trying to get on the good side of the champ-champs. Asuka eliminated Baszler to win.

— Mandy Rose cut maybe the best promo of her career so far, talking about how Sonya Deville thought she could get in her head and make her feel self-conscious by cutting her hair, but all it did was remind her of all the hard work she’s put in to overcome everyone who said she was “just a pretty face”. She challenged Sonya to a Hair vs. Hair match at SummerSlam.

— Nikki Cross tried to apologize and make up with Alexa Bliss, but Bliss didn’t want to leave and was more focussed on getting answers from Braun Strowman.

— Sheamus def. Shorty G.

— AJ Styles came out with Joseph Park, who was there because apparently he helped him compile statistically data on who deserves to face him next for the Intercontinental title. Styles revealed the results… and there was nobody on the board. Jeff Hardy came out and said the WWE Universe wants a match between the “Phenomenal One” and the “Charismatic Enigma”, and when Styles refuses, Hardy jumps him and hits a Twist of Fate.

— Gran Metalik (w/ Lince Dorado) def. Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Cesaro). Kalisto finally made his return near the end of the match, and took out Cesaro.

— Chad Gable talked to Matt Riddle backstage and apologized for attacking him, but it was all a setup for Baron Corbin to blindside Riddle.

— Alexa Bliss was interviewed about her friendship with Braun Strowman and was very upset that he claimed he didn’t give a damn about her last week.

— Big E def. John Morrison. They did the whole flickering lights bit and the whole roster came out for protection. RETRIBUTION then showed up in the back and attacked a bunch of officials and crew members. The roster went after them, Big E won the match, and Sheamus came out and hit him with a Brogue Kick afterwards.

— Braun Strowman came out looking insane. He told The Fiend that a monster came out of the swamp and promised to devour his entrails. Gross.

— Alexa Bliss confronted him, but the Universal Champion wouldn’t look at her and claimed that she manipulated him for a better spot and never actually cared about him. Bliss tried to literally slap some sense into him, so Strowman picked her up and military press slammed her. The lights went out in mid-air, and when they came back on The Fiend was in the ring, and Strowman had teleported elsewhere. He appeared on the tron and they both laughed maniacally for way, way too long.