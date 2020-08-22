WWE Smackdown Results (8/21): Enter The ThunderDome, Vince McMahon Returns, AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy & More

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Results

Amway Center, Orlando, FL

August, 21, 2020

— Vince McMahon welcomed everybody to Friday Night Smackdown in the ThunderDome, before the lights went out and The Fiend slowly made his way to the ring. Braun Strowman followed, and McMahon bailed. Before the two could go at it, the lights started flickering and RETRIBUTION surrounded the ring. The Fiend waved goodbye and disappeared, leaving RETRIBUTION to maul the Universal Champion. Eventually the entire roster poured out to battle them, chasing the invaders off. Strowman attacked a few people who tried to help him up.

— Singles Match: Big E def. Sheamus. Several Superstars remained ringside during the match in case RETRIBUTION turned up again. Good, physical opening match here. It looked like Sheamus had it won after hitting White Noise, the Irish Curse and lining up for a Brogue Kick. King Corbin blindsided Matt Riddle leading to a pull-apart, and Big E used the distraction to roll up his opponent to win.

— Jeff Hardy was shown in the trainer’s room clearly in pain. He claimed someone attacked him from behind, but didn’t get a good look at him, and asked the doc to brace up his knee so he could still compete.

— Cesaro and Sheamus attacked The Lucha House Party backstage on their way to the ring.

— Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro (c) & Shinsuke Nakamura (c) def. The Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) to retain. Another solid match marred a bit by outside distractions, this time in the form of The Miz and John Morrison making obnoxious jokes about the champions, like calling Nakamura “The Fartist”. Cesaro won with an insane sunset flip pin. After the match, a frustrated Lince Dorado got in Kalisto’s face and started shoving him. The two nearly came to blows before Gran Metalik got in between them.

— In a backstage interview, AJ Styles admitted to attacking Jeff Hardy earlier in the night. He said Hardy’s entire life and career has been a disappointment and a collection of missed opportunities, and tonight will be no different.

— Mandy Rose was cut a promo backstage telling Sonya Deville that despite everything that has happened between them, she still sees the good in her former best friend. She wants to get back to the way things were, but isn’t afraid to do what she has to do at SummerSlam.

