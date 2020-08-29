WWE Smackdown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns Returns, Hardy vs Nakamura, Payback Go-Home Show

WWE Smackdown Results

August 28, 2020

— A graphic was shown dedicated to “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, who passed away this week.

— Producer Adam Pearce talked to security and all the officials, telling them to keep Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman away from each other and in separate parts of the building. Mr. McMahon tells Pearce it’s his job to go get signatures from each of them to confirm the Payback main event. Good luck, pal.

— Jeff Hardy came to the ring and talked about winning the Intercontinental title last week on Smackdown. AJ Styles interrupted and complained about Hardy using the knee brace to win. Hardy trolled him and said he was issuing an open challenge to anyone not named AJ Styles.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Jeff Hardy (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura to retain. Pretty standard, maybe above average Jeff Hardy match. That’s not a bad thing, as he’s been great since coming back from injury. He actually used the knee brace to the head, hit a Twist of Fate, and the Swanton Bomb to win.

— AJ Styles continued to berate Hardy for using the knee brace and getting away with it. Sami Zayn made a surprise return, carrying “his” Intercontinental title. He called Jeff a fraud and Helluva Kicked him in the face.

Firefly Fun House: Bray Wyatt welcomed everyone back to the Fun House, before welcoming back the Universal Championship as well. Adam Pearce showed up, dressed as Postman Pearce, and got Wyatt to sign the Payback contract. Wyatt said he signed a couple of death warrants.

— Matt Riddle called out King Corbin, and when they came back from commercial break he was still waiting for a response. Corbin came out and accepted the challenge… on behalf of Shorty G. Gable jumped Riddle from behind, leading to a match.

Matt Riddle def. Shorty G. This only went a few minutes, with Riddle putting a nasty beating on Gable, winning with a Bro Derrick. Total squash.

— Big E got into an argument with The Miz and John Morrison backstage. Sheamus showed up, but so did Heavy Machinery to even the odds. MizTV is cancelled tonight, as we have a six-man tag instead.

— Bayley and Sasha Banks came to the ring, and Bayley cut a long-winded, rambling promo about how awful it must be for Sasha only being “one-belt Banks”, but how it’s okay because she still has her as her best friend. Banks is starting to get frustrated. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler appeared on the tron and went back and forth, taking jabs at each other. Shayna said she hates Nia, she actually kind of sucks, but she hates the Golden Role models more.

— Adam Pearce was looking for Braun Strowman in the back, when Drew Gulak ran in, hit Strowman from behind with a chair, then pulled the old Eddie Guerrero and threw the chair to Mr. Pearce. Strowman freaked out, but when he realized what happened, he signed the contract and told Pearce to go book him in a match with Gulak. He happily accepted.

— Sami Zayn tried to reconnect with his old friends, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, but the two were upset that he was gone for five months and never called or communicated with them at all. Things got awkward and they told him to leave, saying they had a meeting for real champions, and he pretended like he was busy and had to leave anyways.

— Braun Strowman def. Drew Gulak. Who’s Cereal did Gulak piss in? Total squash.

— Kalisto got really cocky with the other members of Lucha House Party, telling Lince Dorado to stay in the back and watch how it’s done.

Cesaro def. Kalisto. These guys worked so well together, despite having a short match. At least it was longer than the other two squashes tonight. Nakamura interfered at the end and LHP ran out to make the save. The distraction saw Cesaro get a quick roll-up to win.

— Nikki Cross talked to Tamina about how she was worried about Alexa Bliss. Bliss showed up with ponytails like it’s 2016 and saw a mug, the gift she gave to her when they first started hosting A Moment of Bliss together. She acted like she was completely fine, until Nikki noticed she had a dreadlock in her hair… Bliss told her not to be ridiculous, but was in a trance for a second when “The Fiend” was mentioned. This was tremendous acting for Bliss.

— Adam Pearce is finally able to get in and talk to Roman Reigns in his dressing room, but Reigns says he needs to look over the contract and make a few changes.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Big E & Heavy Machinery def. The Miz & John Morrison & Sheamus. Sheamus kept getting more and more frustrated as the match went on, and eventually walked out on his partners. Big E pinned Miz with the Big Ending.

— Back in the dressing room, and Roman Reigns tells Mr. Pearce that if all the changes have been made he’ll sign the contract. He’ll be at Payback, that’s a promise. He’ll arrive, take out everyone, and leave, that’s a fact. He’ll take back his Universal Championship, and that’s not a prediction… it’s a spoiler. The camera pans over… AND PAUL HEYMAN IS SITTING NEXT TO REIGNS! Heyman simply says “Believe That” with a big smile on his face, and the show fades to black.