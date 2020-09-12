WWE Smackdown Results (9/11): Jey Uso & Roman Reigns vs King Corbin & Sheamus, Champions In Action

WWE Smackdown Results

September 11, 2020

Paul Heyman and Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off the show. They brought out Jey Uso, who thanked Paul for getting him a spot in last week’s Fatal 4-Way contender’s match, but Paul said to thank his boss – the Big Dog- because it was his plan. Reigns told his cousin he deserves the title shot and the payday that comes with it, but at Clash of Champion the champ is gonna beat him just like he did when they were kids.

King Corbin interrupted the family reunion and complained about nepotism. Sheamus was the next to come out and make excuses for losing last week, claiming it wasn’t fair because they had no way to prepare for Jey in the main event.

Jey challenged both to a tag match against him and Reigns for later in the night, and fended off a two-on-one attack. Reigns sort of just stood there grinning with Heyman, and while he didn’t attack his cousin, he also didn’t help him.

AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy ended with Sami Zayn attacking both. He was out before the match as well, complaining about Hardy being called the real IC champion when he never lost the title or even sent it back. Hardy was in bad shape after the match, selling the effects of a Helluva Kick.

The Street Profits showed up as invades from Raw, confronting Smackdown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in their backstage lounge. The champs have to go wrestle a match and told them not to touch any of their stuff, so of course the Street Profits began eating their food immediately.

The Lucha House Party drama continued in a promo where Kalisto referred to himself as the group’s leader, which the others clearly didn’t agree with.

Sami Zayn attacked Jeff Hardy in medical backstage while he was being checked out. The story is that he collapsed after the match because he was dehydrated.

Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Gran Metalik) def. Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. They did a distraction finish with the Street Profits throwing a big party in the champions’ lounge, allowing Kalisto to get a quick rollup pin.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley came out and sat on a chair in the ring. She complained that fans want to know how Sasha Banks is doing after what happened last week, but no one seems to care about her and how she’s dealing with it. Poor Bayley. She claimed Banks was faking it in order to use her to win championships, but lately she’s been totally useless. All she did was strike before Sasha could get to it first.

Nikki Cross was shown walking to the ring, but Bayley beat her down with a chair. Alexa Bliss came out to check on her, and once again has more braids than last week.

Nikki Cross def. Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans and Tamina Snuka in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Remember when Tamina came up with that really interesting looking asylum gimmick on Twitter a few months ago, then immediately deleted it and showed up on WWE TV like nothing ever happened? Anyways. Bliss ended up in a weird trance and hit Nikki with Sister Abigail. She then walked out.

Otis (w/ Tucker) def. John Morrison (w/ The Miz). They did another comedy skit with Miz stealing the Money in the Bank briefcase again. This time there was an eaten apple inside. Last week it was a sandwich.

Bray Wyatt did Firefly Fun House and introduced a new character as promised, Persevering Parrot. Except he forgot to put holes in the box, so the Parrot is dead. Incredible. Evil Vince Puppet interrupted and introduced his own new character named Wobbly Walrus. To be continued…

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso def. King Corbin & Sheamus. The heels attacked before the match began and, just like Payback, Reigns didn’t show up. It was a handicap match for 99% of the main event, until Reigns came down, tagged himself in, speared Sheamus and got the win.

The show ended with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns celebrating on the entrance ramp. Uso went to raise his cousin’s hand, which had the title in it, and Reigns did NOT like that. Who the hell gave this kid permission to touch THE CHAMP?? The two had a tense and awkward staredown to end the show.