WWE Smackdown Results (9/4): Roman’s Reign Begins, Payback Rematch & A Shocking Betrayal

WWE Smackdown Results

September 4, 2020

— Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his new “special counsel” Paul Heyman kicked off the show. Heyman claimed it was Reigns who corrupted him this time around, not the other way around. He did his “reigning… defending… undisputed heavyweight champion” bit, but instead of screaming it like with Brock Lesnar, he nearly whispered it.

Reigns starred daggers into the camera the whole time, and kept his promo short and to the point: “Feed em in and watch them all get slaughtered, because this is my island. When you have this kind of power, all you gotta do is show up and win. Believe that.”

Heavy Machinery def. John Morrison & The Miz. Otis scored the three-count on Miz with the Caterpillar and a Vader Bomb. Morrison stole the Money in the Bank briefcase after the match.

— The babyfaces gathered in the back in anticipated of the arrival of Xavier Woods, who was supposedly coming back to host Talking Smack and celebrate his birthday. Big E went to get him, but was blindsided by Sheamus and Brogue Kicked into the wall. Sheamus continued the beating, delivering White Noise on top of a car through the glass windshield.

— After a commercial break, Adam Pearce confirmed Big E had been taken to a Local Medical Facility and would not be competing in the Fatal 4-Way. Paul Heyman then pulled him off to the side.

Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) def. Bayley & Sasha Banks to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Another good match between these four. Banks had her knee heavily worked over all match leading to an injury angle afterwards. Jax got the win off a second rope diving crossbody.

— Medics came out to check on Sasha Banks, and Bayley acted very concerned for her friend. The two walked up the ring together looking dejected and hurt, when Bayley suddenly turned on Banks and beat her down, stomping on the knee. She dragged her back to the ring and trapped her head in a steal chair, stomping on it from the second rope!

— Sami Zayn came to the ring, but was livid with the announcers for not introducing him as the legitimate Intercontinental Champion. Jeff Hardy and then AJ Styles both made their way out, arguing about who would get the next title shot, leading to a brawl.

— It’s announced that the returning Jey Uso would be taking Big E’s place in tonight’s Fatal 4-Way match to determine a new #1 contender. This was the follow-up to Paul Heyman pulling aside Adam Pearce earlier in the night.

— Otis didn’t end up caring that John Morrison stole his Money in the Bank briefcase, because it turns out he keeps the contract in his MITB lunchbox. When Morrison actually opened the briefcase, he found a sandwich inside and was understandably upset.

— Alexa Bliss tried to apologize to Nikki Cross backstage, and had even more braids in her hair this week. Bray Wyatt then announced a special Fire Fly Funhouse for next week with a secret guest.

Jey Uso def. Matt Riddle, King Corbin and Sheamus in a Fatal 4-Way match to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Universal Championship. Really good main event. Finisher fest at the end with Sheamus hitting the Brogue on Corbin, Riddle hitting Sheamus with the BTS and Corbin with the Floating Bro, and Uso coming out of nowhere with a big splash to steal it.

It’s official. Roman Reigns will battle his cousin Jey Uso for the Universal title at Clash of Champions. Very, very interesting…