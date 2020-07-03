WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – LIVE NOW: AJ STYLES DEFENDS, MATT RIDDLE SPEAKS, SHEAMUS TOASTS

WWE Smackdown Results

Friday, July 3, 2020

Orlando, FL

Michael Cole kicks off the show in the ring and introduces us to the newest face of Friday Night Smackdown, Matt Riddle. The “Original Bro” says it felt like he was on cloud 9 stepping into the ring with AJ Styles two weeks ago, and jokes about the beating that the roster gave Baron Corbin last week, bro.

Corbin is out. He’s had enough listening to Riddle run his mouth and tells him he should be on the ground paying tribute and kissing the feet of The King. Someone needs to shut him up. Riddle says “you do you bro” and takes off his track suit, ready for a fight. Corbin laughs off the challenge and tells him he’s got a different opponent tonight…

Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison (w/ The Miz)

