WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – LIVE NOW: DANIEL BRYAN VS. JEFF HARDY

WWE Smackdown Results

May 29, 2020

I was wildly uncomfortable with the opening scene of Smackdown, so I will describe it quickly.

The show opened with Renee Young breaking the news that seconds ago, Elias was hit by a rental car in the parking lot, belonging to Jeff Hardy. Hardy was then shown limping through the parking lot, slurring his speech, unsure of what was going on. Officials tried to help him, but the police showed up and arrested him, as he smelled like alcohol. Elias was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Backstage the roster met and it was announced that Elias and Hardy were obviously unable to compete tonight. AJ Styles insisted that he be allowed into the finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament, and Daniel Bryan insisted that they wrestle. The roster argued over who should get the spots. Classic. Adam Pearce (backstage agent) announced that since it was a chaotic situation, everyone could get what they want. Styles gets a bye into the finals. The rest of the group is in a battle royal tonight, and the winner faces Daniel Bryan.

(1) SHEAMUS WON A BATTLE ROYAL TO EARN A PLACE IN THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT. Others in the match included Cesaro, Nakamura, Sheamus, Jey Uso, Chad Gable, Ziggler, King Corbin, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado and probably a few more I’m missing. Chad Gable eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura, but an already eliminated Cesaro snuck back into the ring and threw Gable over. Look for that to be a program going forward. It came down to Sheamus and Jey Uso, who beat the hell out of each other on the apron. Sheamus threw him hard into the post and hit the Brogue Kick to win.

Backstage, Sonya Deville attempted to cut a promo calling out Lacey Evans for being another “blonde bimbo”, but as it turns out she was standing behind her and heard the whole thing. Evans shoved Deville to the ground and told her to meet her in the ring.

(2) LACEY EVANS vs. SONYA DEVILLE ENDED IN A DOUBLE COUNT-OUT. Less of a match, more of a slugfest. A very good one at that! They started brawling at the bell and didn’t stop until the referee counted them both out about five minutes later. After the bell, Evans threw Deville hard into the corner of the announce table.