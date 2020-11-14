WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ROLLINS & MYSTERIO’S “FINAL CHAPTER”, SAMI ZAYN DEFENDS IC TITLE

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. Tonight’s show will see Sami Zayn defending the Intercontinental title against Apollo Crews, and what is being called the “Final Chapter” between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins.

WWE Smackdown Results

November 13, 2020

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman start the show in the ring. Reigns claims that the numbers and statistics don’t lie, and the reason Smackdown is called the “island of relevancy” can be seen in his cousin Jey Uso, who went from being a twin people couldn’t tell apart, to a main event star and the leader of “his” team at Survivor Series.

Reigns turns his attention to WWE Champion Randy Orton and says you can respect the accomplishments and the title without respecting the man. Hold up – Monday Night Raw’s Drew McIntyre is in the building, and the Scottish juggernaut is making his way to the ring!

McIntyre wonders out loud how long it’s been since they’d seen each other. Oh yeah, it was the Royal Rumble, when he kicked Roman Reigns in the head and made Paul Heyman’s new client his “bitch”. He proclaims that Reigns will not be facing Randy Orton at Survivor Series, because McIntyre will be winning back the WWE title on Raw next week.

Reigns smiles and says he respects McIntyre, but ever since he came back and won the Universal Championship, nobody knows who Drew is anymore. The Big Dog claims “nobody watches Raw” because they’re too busy watching him on Smackdown.

Jey Uso runs out and gets in McIntyre’s face, running down the list of people he’s put down over the past few weeks like Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens. The two sides nearly come to blows, but the Reigns’ family holds back and leaves the ring together.

Backstage Segment

After the break, Roman Reigns is shown screaming at Jey Uso outside his locker room because he didn’t ask him to come down, run his mouth and get himself booked in a match tonight. Jey apparently didn’t run any of that past the Tribal Chief, who yells about being the head of the family and the decision-maker.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Apollo Crews

Before the match starts, an irate Sami Zayn rants about not being told about this title defense until one hour before the show started. That’s accurate, as WWE didn’t announce a single thing for the show until 40 minutes before it went on the air.

After a quick back and forth, Zayn rolls to the outside and unties a section of the ring apron. Apollo chases after him but Zayn attacks and ties up his leg in the metal frame of the ring. He craws back in the ring as the referee continues to count: 8… 9… 10.

Winner & Still Champion: Sami Zayn

