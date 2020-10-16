WWE SmackDown ‘Season Premiere’ Preview: Two Title Matches, Daniel Bryan Returns, More!

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will be the ‘season premiere’ of the show and has got a stacked line-up ahead of time. But what can fans expect from tonight’s show?

– Universal Championship Match

The Tribal Chief himself, Roman Reigns will be in action tonight as he defends his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in what will be Strowman’s last appearance on the blue brand ahead of his move to WWE Raw.

– WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match

That isn’t the only title match though, as The Street Profits will also be defending their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships on their debut for the blue brand. They will be competing against another newly debuting team of Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

– Lars Sullivan Competes

After making his shocking return last week on WWE SmackDown, the Freak, Lars Sullivan will be in action tonight in a singles match against Jeff Hardy.

– Daniel Bryan Returns

After a few months away following the birth of his son, Daniel Bryan will be making a return to WWE tonight in what will be his first appearance inside the WWE ThunderDome.

– New Talents Appear

On top of all that, all of WWE SmackDown’s newest stars will be looking to make their mark following the WWE Draft with the likes of Seth Rollins, Dominik Mysterio, and Bianca Belair all now being part of the blue brand.