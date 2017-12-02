As noted, WWE Smackdown Live stars The Bludgeon Brothers, as well as recent NXT call up Ruby Riott, all underwent slight name changes shortly after their debuts on the WWE main roster.

The Bludgeon Brothers are now simply going by Harper and Rowan, having dropped their respective first names, Luke and Erick. The team became famous as Luke Harper and Erick Rowan when they were teamed up with Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman as part of The Wyatt Family. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon feels the brothers sound more dominating without their first names, and when they are referred to as “Harper and Rowan.”

As for Ruby Riott, Zane Pasley of Pro Wrestling Sheet noted Amazon currently has a listing for a book series, published back in 2015, that centers around a fictional band named Ruby Riot, which might be a potential conflict if WWE ever wants to trademark the wrestler’s name.

As seen on WWE Smackdown this past week, both The Bludgeon Brothers and Ruby Riott, along with her Riott Squad, continued their early WWE dominance. The Brothers once again made quick work of The Hype Bros, which lead to the tag team splitting up, and The Squad defeated the team of Natalya, Charlotte Flair and Naomi.

