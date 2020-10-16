The Street Profits have landed on WWE SmackDown and they will immediately be defending their WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are the new owners of the blue titles after they traded their old WWE Raw Tag Team Championships with The New Day following their WWE Draft switch.

Now they are on the blue brand, they will immediately be thrust into action against another tag team that is joining them by being drafted from WWE Raw.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler will officially challenge for the titles tonight after they failed to capture the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships on Monday. However, the duo was part of the six-man tag team victory the week prior where they and Randy Orton defeated Drew McIntyre and The Street Profits, which is why this match is happening.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1316793478337171462?s=20

Robert Roode took to social media last night to try and get in the heads of the champions, making it clear that being handed over titles doesn’t make them champions.