WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews

Owens Stuns The ‘Tribal Chief’

The Friday Night Smackdown main event was supposed to feature Adam Pierce’s return to the ring against the special counsel of the “Tribal Chief”, Paul Heyman. Instead, it turned into another wild brawl between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, with the later finally getting a measure of revenge. Owens delivered not one, but two stunners before driving Reigns through the announce table with a pop-up powerbomb.

The Conspiracy Against Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn continued his quest to reveal a conspiracy at the heart of WWE once again this week, bringing his documentary crew to ringside as he handcuffed himself to the barricade for a good chunk of the show. Zayn remained that way until jumping both Big E and Apollo Crews during an Intercontinental Championship defense, causing the match to end in a No Contest.

Belair Overcomes All Obstacles

The rivalry between Bayley and Bianca Belair continued this week as the two Superstars faced off in an obstacle course obviously meant to play off Belair’s athletic background.

Bayley’s course was much, much easier than her opponent’s as she simply ran around some of the obstacles. Not only did Belair complete a more difficult course, including hurdles, climbing walls, and legitimately carrying Otis on her back, but she still somehow managed to beat Bayley’s time.

Cesaro’s Momentum Continues

Cesaro is undeniable on a hot streak. The “Swiss Superman” used the momentum of his somewhat surprise singles victory over Daniel Bryan last week to propel him to yet another win this Friday night on Smackdown; this time over one half of the Smackdown Tag Team Champions in Dolph Ziggler. Cesaro has officially declared for the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Post-Match Interviews

Below are WWE digital exclusive post-match interviews with King Baron Corbin, fresh off his victory over Dominik Mysterio, Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair.