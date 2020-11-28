WWE
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
>>> Complete 11/27 WWE Smackdown Results
- Jey Uso violently attacked Otis with a steel chair simply for looking at him the wrong way when the two Superstars crossed paths. Otis was removed from his advertised match with King Corbin as a result of the beatdown.
- King Corbin began a new program with the Mysterio family this week, talking trash about the entire group on Smackdown. This led to a singles match between Corbin and Murphy later in the evening.
- Bianca Belair continues to impress as a member of the blue brand. Despite her team coming up short at Survivor Series, Belair worked her ass off in the match and returned to Smackdown tonight to score a victory over WWE veteran Natalya.
- It looks like Big E might be next in line for a shot at Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship. The two got into a heated exchange backstage after Zayn bragged about his count-out win over Daniel Bryan earlier in the show.
- Sasha Banks responded to weaks of blindside attacks with one of her own, tossing champagne into Carmella’s face and brawling with her backstage on Smackdown.
- The Smackdown main event saw Kevin Owens face off with Jey Uso. Owens came to the aid of Daniel Bryan after he was attacked backstage by Uso earlier in the show, and took some shots straight at the “Tribal Chief” and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown Results
November 27, 2020
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came to the ring with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. He simply said “roll it”, jumping to a video package recapping this past weekend’s Survivor Series. The key points were Roman defeating Drew McIntyre and Team Smackdown losing to Team Raw in a clean sweep.
Reigns asked his cousin why he and Team Smackdown lost on Sunday night. Jey claimed nobody would listen to him and it wasn’t his fault, but Reigns didn’t buy it. He said they lost because they don’t respect Jey, which means they don’t him, which means they don’t respect their family. He asks Jey if he looks like just another bitch in the locker room begging for Thanksgiving leftovers, before dropping the mic and walking out on him.
Otis vs. King Corbin
This match never happened because Jey Uso absolutely brutalized Otis with a steel chair while he was making his entrance. Otis came out while he was still leaving and Jey, feeling dejected, hit him at least two dozens times as hard as he could until officials came out and got between them.
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode came out and made admittedly dumb jokes about Otis and catering. The Street Profits followed and talked about their match against the New Day at Survivor Series. “We took the torch, but the power of positivity is forever.” Angelo Dawkins made a joke about how Robert Roode can only grow facial hair on his upper lip, which made no sense because he has a full beard. Even commentary said it made no sense.
The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Roode and Ziggler isolated Montez Ford during a commercial when he crashed and burned trying for an early frog splash. They continued to beat him down with quick tags for several minutes. Ziggler hit the Fameasser for two. Ford caught both with big elbows and chops but couldn’t quite make the tag. Dawkins finally got the hot tag and squashed both opponents in the corner with big splashes. He hit Ziggler with a Samoan Drop and Roode with a swinging neckbreaker and a big spinebuster. Ford went to the top rope and connected with a ridiculous frog splash, but Ziggler made the save at the last second. Things broke down and Roode snuck in a roll-up to get the surprise win over the champions.
Winners: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
Three matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, less than ten minutes before the show is set to go on the air.
— King Corbin vs. Otis
— Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (non-title)
— The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (non-title)
Generally we would provide a much more in-depth preview for this evening’s show, but in this case it’s probably best to just join us for live coverage/results at this link.
Bayley Reveals Which Member Of The Women’s Roster Deserves More Spotlight
Bayley recently spoke about which member of the women’s roster she believes deserves to be in the spotlight in WWE.
Bayley has been the face of WWE’s women’s division this year with her excellent work on WWE SmackDown. But she wants to see a member of the WWE Raw roster get some more time to shine.
When speaking on the Table Talk podcast, Bayley discussed how she believes Peyton Royce is incredible in the ring, and it kills her that she’s not had the spotlight yet.
“I didn’t know Peyton at all but she was awesome and super sweet. Once I saw her get in the ring, I was like, wow dude, you’re incredible,” Bayley stated. “I’ve always had an eye for her. She just hasn’t had the time to show that even when IIconics were the Tag Team Champions. She just hasn’t had that spotlight yet. It kills me that she hasn’t had that yet.” (H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription.)
