WWE has added a brand new match to the WWE Clash Of Champions card as a SmackDown Women’s Title match has been confirmed.
On this week’s WWE SmackDown a number one contender’s fatal four-way match to determine the next challenge to Bayley’s title reign.
Nikki Cross battled Tamina, Lacey Evans, and Alexa Bliss in a brilliant match, but the main talking point from the bout was certainly the moment Alexa channelled her inner Bray Wyatt and hit a Sister Abigail on Nikki. However, in the end, it was Cross who had the last laugh, winning the match to become number one contender.
The #SisterAbigail??!!@AlexaBliss_WWE just struck @NikkiCrossWWE with a ᴠᴇʀʏ familiar maneuver. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YnmDKk1RTO
— WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2020
Below is the current confirmed match card for the event
– Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton (WWE Championship match)
– Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso (Universal Championship match)
– Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match)