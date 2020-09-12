WWE has added a brand new match to the WWE Clash Of Champions card as a SmackDown Women’s Title match has been confirmed.

On this week’s WWE SmackDown a number one contender’s fatal four-way match to determine the next challenge to Bayley’s title reign.

Nikki Cross battled Tamina, Lacey Evans, and Alexa Bliss in a brilliant match, but the main talking point from the bout was certainly the moment Alexa channelled her inner Bray Wyatt and hit a Sister Abigail on Nikki. However, in the end, it was Cross who had the last laugh, winning the match to become number one contender.

Below is the current confirmed match card for the event

– Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton (WWE Championship match)

– Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso (Universal Championship match)

– Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match)