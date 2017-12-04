One of the Singh Brothers missed WWE live events over the week, and F4WOnline.com is reporting it was not due to injury. The report notes neither Singh Brother is currently injured, so it remains unknown why the one WWE star was absent from this past weekend’s events.

Read Also: Backstage Update on the Future of The Singh Brothers on WWE TV

Raw Returning to Anaheim

WWE will be returning to Anaheim for a Raw taping at The Honda Center on February 26th, 2018. An internet pre-sale for tickets to the event is currently underway.

The Rock Has Cereal Box Record Broken

In an effort to raise money for Puerto Rican disaster relief and damage done from Hurricane Maria, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson broke the world record for most cereal boxes in one place with 3,006.

The record was soon broken, however, by students from Carey High School in Long Island, New York:

Yessss! Let’s go Carey High School! I want to see you guys break our @SevenBucksProd Guinness World Record we set last week. I’m working in Paris but I’m there in spirit rooting you on! 👏🏾🙌🏾https://t.co/gCGMD5nCRK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 4, 2017

In related news, The Rock has posted an augmented reality video of his recent shoot for In Style magazine, and you can check it out below: