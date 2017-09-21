WWE Issues Statement On Jinder Mahal’s Promo From SmackDown Live

The Washington Post did a story about Jinder Mahal’s promo from this past Tuesday’s SmackDown Live, where the current WWE Champion mocked Shinsuke Nakamura, saying that “you all rook the same.”

The article featured a statement from WWE regarding Mahal’s promo:

“Just like many other TV shows or movies, WWE creates programming with fictional personalities that cover real world issues and sensitive subjects. They As a producer of such TV shows, WWE Corporate is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.”