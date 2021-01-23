Larry King, one of the most accomplished and recognizable interviewers in the history of American broadcasting, has passed away today at the age of 87. It was reported earlier this month that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

King was a member of the National Radio Hall of Fame and a two-time Peabody Award winner for excellence in broadcasting, interviewing thousands of celebrities throughout a career that spanned more than six decades.

WWE has released the following statement:

WWE is saddened to learn that Larry King passed away at the age of 87.

The talk show titan reimagined possibilities in the world of television with his iconic “The Larry King Show.” Prominent figures from the entertainment, sports and political worlds graced his show nightly, but King made a special impact on the national coverage of wrestling.

“They are incredible athletes, their fan following is amazing, but their results are never in the paper… To me, if someone is interesting, then I am curious. And wrestlers—and wrestling—are interesting,” King once told Sports Illustrated.

When “The Larry King Show” debuted on Ora.TV in 2012, King featured a special WWE Superstars episode that included John Cena, The Miz & Maryse, Big Show and more. After being named Social Media Ambassador for Raw, King would bring his legendary show to the red brand in 2012. It was an eventful night for two-time Peabody Award winner, as the A-Lister memorably couldn’t help but crash his set and King also provided some life advice to Daniel Bryan.

WWE extends its condolences to King’s family and friends.