WWE Statement On “Fans” In Attendance At TV Tapings, Not Wearing Face Masks

As previously reported, WWE brought in a small group of “fans” for this week’s Monday Night Raw television taping at the Performance Center.

This revelation came under fire after news broke that a WWE developmental talent had tested positive for COVID-19. The individual in question was last in attendance at the P.C. on June 9, and WWE claims that since then no other talent has shown symptoms.

To make matters worse, those in the audience on Raw this week were clearly not wearing face masks. Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online even reported that WWE allegedly would not allow crowd participants to wear masks.

WWE issued the following statement to Jon Alba and Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, denying that fans were used at the Raw television taping, but confirming that “friends and family” were in the crowd.

“Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since March 13. Yesterday, a select number of friends and family were permitted to attend WWE’s TV production. These individuals were required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the closed set at our training facility, and were kept apart from in-ring performers and production personnel. Attendance was below 20% capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required.”

Jon Alba also noted that those he spoke to, with regards to the friends and family in attendance, said “unanimously” that they never felt pressure by WWE not to wear face masks, nor were they ever told they couldn’t wear masks.