WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher, real name Oliver Claffey, has been accused of sexual assault.

A woman named Becky stepped forward on Friday, June 19 with allegations against the former 205 Live and NXT UK star, as a part of the #SpeakingOut social media movement.

Alleged stories of abuse and sexual misconduct have flooded social media this week, starting with individuals coming out about wrestlers and wrestling personalities within the UK wrestling scene.

It has since expanded, with WWE releasing a statement on accusations against Matt Riddle and Jordan Devlin, David Lagana severing ties with the NWA, and multiple UK promotions stripping independent wrestler David Starr of their championships.

“On New Years Eve of 2014 I attended a house party, and Jack Gallagher (Gentleman Jack) was there. Jack got me drunk,” Becky wrote. “While I acknowledge that I am an adult and can make my own decisions, he was literally pouring straight spirits into my glass, putting it to my mouth and telling me to drink.”

Becky went on describe how Gallagher allegedly continued to put more alcohol in her drinks when they were left unattended, and “made advances” after she denied his request for a lap dance.

“At the end of the evening I went to the bathroom, and Jack barged into the room. I immediately stood up and tried to pull my skirt down. Jack grabbed me, and he pulled at my skirt. He pulled so hard he ripped my skirt. I managed to push him away and I left the rom, then immediately left the party.”

WWE sent us the following statement: