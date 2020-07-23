WWE SummerSlam 2020 Officially Pulled From TD Garden In Boston

WWE has officially confirmed that this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view will not be taking place at the TD Garden in Boston as originally planned.
A replacement location has not been named at this time, but it’s expected that SummerSlam will be moved to the WWE Performance Center, as has been the case for each event and TV taping since WrestleMania 36.
Here’s the official announcement:
In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE’s SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future.
SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23, at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network, and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming.