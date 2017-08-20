WWE SummerSlam: Big Show Vs. Big Cass

Big Show vs Big Cass

Enzo is hung in a shark cage over the ring as advertised, but obviously gets the chance to do an opening promo on his way to the ring and yells stuff down at Cass while the Big Show beats him up. The pain in his injured hand continually causes Show to slow down, and very gingerly climbs to the second rope for the Vader Bomb, so slowly that Cass has plenty of time to roll out of the way.

Cass comes in with a Stinger Splash, but a second attempt causes Cass to run into Big Show’s WMD. The injury prevents Show from hitting it full on, so Cass is able to kick out at 2. Cass quickly swoops in and hammers on Show’s injured hand, cranking with a series of wristlocks, but Show fires back and hits a chokeslam…with his left hand. Cass is able to kick out of that, and Cass rolls to the floor.

Show reaches for him, but Cass grabs Show’s hand and smashes it into the post. Enzo tries to slip between the bars, then takes his shorts off and pulls…a bottle of oil out of his underwear. He pours the oil all over himself and slips a couple of globes on, and manages to slip through the bars! He’s still pretty high up, though. He gingerly climbs down into the ring…and eats a boot from Big Cass. Cass waits for Big Show to get up as well and drills him with a big boot when he gets to his feet. That only gets 2, so Cass with a second big boot and the Empire Elbow for 3.

Winner: Big Cass