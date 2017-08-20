WWE SummerSlam: The Hardys And Jason Jordan Vs. The Miz, Curtis Axel And Bo Dallas

The Miz, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel vs Jason Jordan & The Hardy Boyz

Matt and Jeff start us off, tagging in and out on Axel and connecting with Poetry In Motion. Bo Dallass and Jason Jordan come in and Jordan gets an immediate advantage with a dropkick on Bo for 2. Bo winds up in peril for several moments until Axel pulls him to the floor as we go to…commercial?

We’re back, and Bo is still in trouble until Axel trips Jeff during the Whisper In The Wind. Now Jeff is caught in the wrong part of town, but he gets to Matt to make the hot tag, and Matt cleans house. Matt with a second rope elbow to Miz for 2, but Miz turns around and unloads some It Kicks on Matt. Matt ducks the last one and hits the Side Effect for 2. Jordan is in now cleaning house on the Miztourage, suplexing Dallas out of the ring and then hitting a T-bone suplex on Axel for 2. Jeff hits a Twist of Fate on Dallass, Axel dumps Jeff, Jordan suplexes Axel and hits a corner shoulderblock. Miz comes in and hits the Skull Crushing Finale on Jordan for the win.

Winners: The Miz & The Miztourage