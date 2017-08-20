WWE SummerSlam: Natalya Vs. Naomi (SmackDown Women’s Title Match)

Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Naomi vs Natalya

Nattie just unloads on Naomi to start off, but Naomi returns fire and hits a sliding slap to the face. Interesting. Nattie bails to the floor, so Naomi hits a blockbuster off the apron. Nattie catches Naomi in the knee coming back in and catapults her into the ringpost to take control. She asserts that “glow time is over” as she covers Naomi for 2. Nattie with a suplex for 2 as we see Carmella and James Ellsworth watching from backstage. Natalya continues the assault until Naomi slips out of a superplex attempt and yanks Nattie down onto the top rope. Both ladies are down, but Naomi is up to start the fiery babyface comeback. Nattie blocks a kick and drops her into a split, then nails her. Nasty stuff. Naomi comes back and hangs Nattie on the middle rope and clips her with a slingshot legdrop for 2. Naomi reverses a back suplex into a sunset flip, then she goes for the crazy submission she uses, but Nattie blocks and turns it into the Sharpshooter. Naomi fights for the ropes, but Nattie drags her out to the middle of the ring and cranks on it. Naomi fights agin and rolls Nattie into the bottom turnbuckle. Nattie gets her knees up on a split-legged moonsault attempt from Naomi, and back into the Sharpshooter. Naomi is trapped…AND SHE TAPS!

Winner and NEW Smackdown Women’s Champion: Natalya