WWE Supershow Results From Allentown, PA (3/7): The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan, Lynch Defends, More

WWE Supershow Results

Allentown, PA

3.7.20

Results courtesy of Fightful.com

1- The Street Profits & Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins & The Authors of Pain

2- Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

3- The Miz & John Morrison (c) def. The New Day to retain

4- Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan

– After the match, Baszler continues attack on Morgan. Becky Lynch makes the save.

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match

5- Becky Lynch (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka to retain

– Elias Sings. Shinskuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn join him. At the conclusion of the song, Nakamura and Zayn attack Elias.

6- AJ Styles vs Aleister Black ends in a DQ The O.C. attacks Black; The Viking Raiders make the save.

7- The Viking Raiders & Aleister Black def. The O.C. ( Styles, Gallows and Anderson )

7- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Daniel Bryan

8- Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton