WWE Supershow Results From Allentown, PA (3/7): The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan, Lynch Defends, More

WWE Supershow Results
Allentown, PA
3.7.20
Results courtesy of Fightful.com
1- The Street Profits & Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins & The Authors of Pain
2- Ricochet def. Bobby Lashley
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
3- The Miz & John Morrison (c) def. The New Day to retain
4- Shayna Baszler def. Liv Morgan
– After the match, Baszler continues attack on Morgan. Becky Lynch makes the save.
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match
5- Becky Lynch (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Asuka to retain
– Elias Sings. Shinskuke Nakamura & Sami Zayn join him. At the conclusion of the song, Nakamura and Zayn attack Elias.
6- AJ Styles vs Aleister Black ends in a DQ The O.C. attacks Black; The Viking Raiders make the save.
7- The Viking Raiders & Aleister Black def. The O.C. ( Styles, Gallows and Anderson )
7- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. Daniel Bryan
8- Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton