WWE

WWE Superstar Mia Yim Tests Positive For COVID-19

Published

18 hours ago

on

WWE Superstar Mia Yim has confirmed a positive test for COVID-19.

Mia had originally denied testing positive for the disease on Saturday morning because her latest test had come back negative. She then took a new test later in the day which came back positive, and took to Twitter to clear up the misconception:


“This morning at around 10:30am, I debunked a rumor stating I was positive with Covid. For that, I must make a statement. I have been getting tested every week for several months now, all have been negatives. I was negative last week. I got tested this afternoon less than an hour ago and it came back positive. Please respect my privacy. Please stay safe, wash your hands, and wear a mask. See you all soon!”

We wish Mia a safe and speedy recovery.

Major Names Revealed As First Two Entrants In Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Published

9 hours ago

on

Jan 30, 2021

By

Royal Rumble

The most personal WWE rivalry of 2020 will be renewed this Sunday night at the very start of the men’s Royal Rumble match.

As announced on the FS1 return of WWE Backstage, the “Legend Killer” Randy Orton will start the Royal Rumble match from the dreaded number one position. The “Rated-R Superstar” Edge will make his return at number two.


Edge shocked the world in the 2020 men’s Rumble match, marking his return to the ring for the first time in nine years. He and Orton faced each other in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 and the so-called “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” at Backlash. Edge had to take time off to rehab an injury sustained during the match.

Only two names have ever won the Rumble match from the number one position: Shawn Michaels in 1995 and Chris Benoit in 2004. Vince McMahon won from number two in 1999, as did Rey Mysterio in 2006.

Join us for live coverage of the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday, January 31 at 7:00 PM ET.

Exclusive Interviews

Ryno Wrestling Review Episode 130: Consequences of the WWE Network/Peacock Deal

Published

18 hours ago

on

Jan 30, 2021

By

Dan is back, for the latest edition of the Ryno Wrestling Review, to break down the good and bad of the $1 billion WWE Network/Peacock deal.  Listen here:

Play Episode 130


As always, feel free to subscribe to the Ryno Wrestling Review on your favorite podcast platform.

Want to be a part of the show?  Email us at [email protected]!

WWE

Backstage News On John Cena’s Status For WrestleMania 37

Published

1 day ago

on

Jan 30, 2021

By

John Cena will be making an appearance at WrestleMania 37 for at least one night of the two-night spectacle in Tampa, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter

What Cena will be doing on the show, or his opponent if he wrestles a match, have not yet been decided. Sources apparently told the Observer that “there’s never been a situation where this late in the game so little has been locked in and even teased on television”.


Cena appeared at WrestleMania 36 in a very bizarre but generally well-liked cinematic experience with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. 2020 was the first year in his career where the 16-time world champion did not wrestle a traditional match.

