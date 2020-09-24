WWE Superstar Naomi Undergoes Minor Surgery To Remove “Massive” Fibroid

WWE Superstar Naomi recently underwent a minor surgical procedure to remove a painful and “massive” fibroid that has been bothering her for quite some time.

“In the midst of Hurricane Sally and Covid I also underwent an unexpected [six hour]surgery to finally remove a massive fibroid that’s caused me severe anemia, fatigue, horrible abdominal pains and more problems,” Naomi wrote in an Instagram story on Thursday.

The Friday Night Smackdown star also noted that she was “recovering well” and “already feeling so much better” after having the fibroid removed.

Naomi returned to WWE television in July for a short program with Lacey Evans made up exclusively of short matches, with the third and longest match clocking in at just over three minutes.

She also competed in another series of short Beat the Clock Challenge matches in August ahead of SummerSlam, pinning Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley. Despite the win, Naomi has not appeared since and was never given a championship opportunity for her efforts.