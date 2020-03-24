WWE Superstar Officially Moved To Friday Night Smackdown Roster

Mojo Rawley is now being listed as a member of the Friday Night Smackdown roster page on WWE.com, after appearing on the show over the last two weeks to help introduce three-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski.

Rawley was drafted to the Raw roster in 2019. He was recently involved in a program with Riddick Moss, bringing him up from NXT as his bodyguard, leading to him turning on Mojo and stealing the WWE 24/7 Championship. This may be completely unrelated, but Moss dropped the title just this week.