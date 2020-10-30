WWE Superstars Begin Leaving Twitch, Reportedly Met With Vince McMahon To Change His Mind

Multiple WWE Superstars met with Vince McMahon recently in an attempt to change the Chairman’s mind about a company-wide edict that is shutting down third party affiliation with groups like Twitch, reports PWInsider.com.

Despite this, the suspension of personal accounts has already begun. AJ Styles, Mia Yim, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega are among those who have either shut down their accounts or announced that they will not be streaming for the time being.

In their final stream for now, husband-and-wife duo Black and Vega said they “haven’t been told anything from the office”, and have been given no details on what WWE is planning to do with streaming platforms going forward.

The couple stated they are willing to hear out management’s plan for a potential “middle ground” and want it to work, but that it may not work for everyone. Others have also echoed the same sentiments.

The belief is that WWE wants to work out a deal directly with Twitch to have all their Superstars fall under the company umbrella. They would then control the income and those streaming would receive a percentage.