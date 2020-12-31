Connect with us

WWE Superstars React To AEW’s Brodie Lee Tribute Show

This week saw AEW Dynamite put together an incredible tribute show for Mr. Brodie Lee, and WWE Superstars have commented on the show.

 

Jim Ross Discusses What Sting Can Bring To AEW

Sting

During his latest Grilling With JR podcast, the AEW commentator spoke about what Sting can bring to the company.

The WWE Hall Of Famer made a surprise appearance at AEW’s Winter Is Coming event and since then he has been a consistent presence on AEW Dynamite.


However, it is still unknown whether or not he will end up actually wrestling for the company, but Jim Ross spoke about what roles he may end up taking on during his time with AEW.

“What’s really going on is Tony Khan reached out, hired Sting to a multiyear deal. He’s going to have a variety of roles, I don’t know what they are exactly but they will be in a creative capacity where he’s a character on television.

There’s a lot of ways to be a character on T.V.” said Jim Ross, “that’s been accepted by the audience nowadays that doesn’t include wrestling a match every week.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions)

Brodie Lee Shirt Becomes The Highest Selling Pro Wrestling Tees Shirt Of 2020

Despite the fact that his tribute shirt has just been released, Brodie Lee is officially the highest-selling shirt for Pro Wrestling Tees.

Pro Wrestling Tees revealed the news on social media, proving just how popular the shirt has been, with the wrestling world coming together to celebrate the life of Brodie Lee. The company revealed that Orange Cassidy did have the highest-selling shirt, but after just four hours of it being released, Brodie Lee has broken that record.


That’s not the only record that the tribute shirt has broken either, as this has officially become the most sold shirt within 24 hours for the company, breaking the record before the end of AEW Dynamite after less than just two hours.

Of course, all of the money from the shirts are going to benefit the Huber Family.

Current TNT Title Belt Retired, Brodie Jr. Named “Champion For Life” In Honor Of His Father

Brodie Jr. TNT Championship

The current incarnation of the TNT Championship has been retired, and an in unprecedented show of love and support, the belt will rest over the shoulder of Mr. Brodie Lee and his family forever.

All Elite Wrestling held a special tribute to “The Exalted One” this Wednesday night on Dynamite, featuring emotional tributes from numerous stars and champions on the roster, as well as five matches specifically booked around The Dark Order.


In the show’s closing moments, AEW President Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes accompanied Brodie’s wife Amanda Huber and their eight-year-old son to the ring. Brodie Jr. placed his father’s wrestling boots in the center of the ring, and was presented with the same TNT Championship belt that his father won and lost to the “American Nightmare”.

Tony Schiavone later clarified the situation on the Dynamite post-show, stating that Brodie Jr. was given the legitimate, official TNT Championship and that specific version of the belt has now been retired.

AEW will have to create a new belt going forward, as Darby Allin is still the current reigning champion. Whether that belt will look the same as the red and gold we have come to love, or if they will redesign a completely new take remains to be seen.

