WWE Superstars React To Apollo Crews’ United States Championship Victory

Apollo Crews secured the biggest victory of his career last night on WWE Raw, defeating Andrade to become the new United States Champion.

This marks the first title he has won in his WWE career and is something that WWE has been pushing him towards with an impressive run of performances since WWE WrestleMania 36.

While Apollo was incredibly happy with his victory and the WWE Universe was full of support, many of his fellow WWE Superstars also took to social media to showcase their support as well.