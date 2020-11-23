The Undertaker’s final farewell wasn’t the only 30-year anniversary celebration that took place this Sunday night at WWE Survivor Series, as the infamous Gobbledy Gooker reemerged from Parts Unknown during the pay-per-view kickoff show.

For those unaware, in the months leading up to the ’90 Survivor Series the WWF teased the arrival of a brand new character hidden inside a giant egg. Instead of an exciting new member of the roster, fans got Hector Guerrero dressed up in a turkey costume and were understandably less than pleased by the big reveal. In hindsight, it’s hard to tell where the concept went wrong…

The Gobbledy Gooker showed up for the first time in many years on Sunday and rolled up R-Truth to win the WWE 24/7 Championship while he was being interviewed by the kickoff show panel. Yes, seriously. The Gooker’s glorious reign only lasted about an hour, as he was pinned backstage by Akira Tozawa, who was then pinned by R-Truth later in the show.

According to PWInsider.com, it was actually Drew Gulak under the chicken costume this time around. Gulak is a member of the Monday Night Raw roster, but sadly hasn’t been doing much outside of the occasional 24/7 title comedy segment since coming over in the WWE Draft.