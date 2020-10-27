WWE Survivor Series: Five Members Of Team Raw Set For Women’s Elimination Match

In addition to four big champion vs. champion matches, this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will also feature at least two traditional five-on-five elimination matches.

It was announced on Monday Night Raw this evening that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Bazler will represent the red brand. Joining them will be Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, who are unpinned as a new tag team, picking up three wins over the last month.

A Fatal 4-Way match also took place on Raw this evening to determine the fifth member of the team. The “Ravishing Russian” Lana pulled out the upset win once again over Peyton Royce, Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans.

Despite qualifying for the team, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler still put Lana through the Raw announce table for the *checks notes* sixth consecutive week. Good luck keeping this particular team together.

WWE Survivor Series airs live on Sunday, November 22.