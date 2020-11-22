Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Survivor Series 2020. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).

WWE Survivor Series Results

November 22, 2020

Orlando, FL

The Miz wins the Dual-Branded Battle Royal (Results)

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw def. Team Smackdown (Results)

Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Results)

U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn (Results)

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks (Results)

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown (Results)

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns (Results)