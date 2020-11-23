WWE Survivor Series: Team Raw Wins Clean Sweep In Men’s Elimination Match; Seth Rollins Martyrs Himself

The Superstars of Monday Night Raw started out tonight’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view with a major leg up over their Friday Night Smackdown rivals.

Not only did the red brand defeat Team Blue in the men’s five-on-five traditional Survivor Series elimination match, but the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman ended up rallying his boys to an impressive clean sweep over their opponents!

While the Raw team went into the weekend with virtually no hope of getting on the same page, it was Smackdown that crumbled almost immediately. Things went from bad to worse when Seth Rollins tagged into the match for the first time and immediately dropped to his knees, intentionally allowing Sheamus to hit him with a Brogue Kick for the first elimination of the night.

While they tried hard to rally back, Kevin Owens and King Corbin were the next pins to fall after the former was caught with a Phenomenal Forearm from AJ Styles, and the later found himself on the receiving end of the Bro-ton Bomb from his very familiar opponent.

This left Otis and Jey Uso in a 5-on-2 situation, and while the big man did his best and had some absolutely collasoal interactions with Strowman and “Limitless” Keith Lee, he couldn’t kick out of the Monster’s running powerslam. Uso fell just moments later to Lee’s Spirit Bomb.

This win put Monday Night Raw up two-zip over the blue brand at WWE Survivor Series, after The Miz won a dual-brand battle royal earlier on the kickoff show.