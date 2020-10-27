WWE Survivor Series: Three Members Of Team Raw Set For Men’s Elimination Match

The first three members of Team Raw have been announced for the men’s five-on-five traditional Survivor Series elimination match at next month’s WWE pay-per-view.

In the first of three qualifiers tonight on Monday Night Raw, the “Phenomenal” AJ Styles defeated the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy, proclaiming himself the captain of the brand.

“Limitless” Keith Lee also defeated Elias, ruining the rock star’s big night. His new album dropped today online, and reached the very top of the iTunes Soundtrack rankings; a fact WWE pushed as many times as possible.

Sheamus also picked up a big win, putting down the “Original Bro” Matt Riddle in a very good, hard-hitting match to join the team.

Four big champion vs. champion matches, and all five members of the women’s Survivor Series team were also announced on Raw tonight. WWE Survivor Series airs live on Sunday, November 22.