During Sunday night’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view a new trailer aired advertising this year’s annual Survivor Series event, which will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the debut of The Undertaker.

Details are still scarce, but the Deadman is expected to be at the show on Sunday, November 22 in a non-wrestling capacity, although that has yet to be officially confirmed by WWE.

The Undertaker made his first on-camera appearance for WWE at Survivor Series in 1990, partnering with the Honky Tonk Man, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and Ted DiBiase in a 4-on-4 elimination match against Bret Hart, Dusty Rhodes, Koko B. Ware and Jim Neidhart.

WWE is celebrate the Undertaker’s anniversary with a series of brand new documentaries on the WWE Network airing each Sunday heading into Survivor Series. That kicked off this past weekend with a new “WWE Untold” on the Phenom’s classic rivalry with Randy Orton and “Cowboy” Bob Orton.