WWE Taking A Page Out Of The AEW Playbook For Tonight’s Monday Night Raw

As first reported by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, several NXT Superstars and WWE Performance Center talents have been brought in to act as a crowd for today’s Monday Night Raw and Main Event tapings.

WWE is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of all those involved, including off-site medical examinations. There is also reportedly “hockey glass” around the barricades, and talent will be shuttled to and from the Performance Center after being tested.

Those who watch AEW Dynamite and this past weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view will be familiar with this concept. All Elite Wrestling has been using a mix of their own roster members, as well as unsigned talent brought in for DARK tapings, to act as the crowd since the middle of March.