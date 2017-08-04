WWE Taking Extra Steps to Keep The Universal Title Plan at SummerSlam a Secret

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter has noted that WWE is taking extra steps in order to keep the finish of the Universal Championship match a secret. This week’s Observer also said that everyone in the match, with the exception of Brock Lesnar, probably won’t know the finish of the match until the day of the show.

“As far as the finish goes, the attempt is very strong to keep this one under wraps, so it’ll be interesting the last day or two when it comes to the odds. The story as it is said right now is that nobody on the writing team, no producers, and no participants except Lesnar (whose deal is that he knows everything well in advance) will be given the finish until the last minute.”