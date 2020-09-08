WWE Talent Allowed To Use Third-Party Platforms With Their Real Names

A new update has been provided regarding how WWE is allowing its talents to use third-party platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

The news broke this past weekend that WWE was no longer allowing its talent to use those services, but backstage at WWE Raw last night there was further clarification given on this subject.

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer, which was then confirmed by Fightful.com, WWE is allowing its talent to use these platforms still. However, they must use their real names and they need to inform WWE about it beforehand.

That report was in regards to both Twitch and YouTube. It is currently unclear where the company stands on the use of Cameo.

WWE’s original statement on the matter read: