WWE Talent Reportedly Under No Pressure To Travel During Coronavirus Scare

There is reportedly no internal pressure on WWE talent to travel during the ongoing global pandemic COVID-19.

According to an F4WOnline.com report from Dave Meltzer, those who do not feel comfortable make the trip for TV tapings have been told that there would be no repercussions on them for staying home.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, much like the recent edition of Friday Night Smackdown. NXT will follow suit this coming Wednesday.

While nothing is official at this point, it is unlikely that weekly television production will return to major arenas in the coming weeks. Earlier today, the CDC issued a statement recommending that all events with more than 50 attendees be cancelled nationwide, in effect for the next 8 weeks.