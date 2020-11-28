WWE
WWE Talking Smack Recap (11/28): Things Get Very Heated Between Kevin Owens & Paul Heyman
WWE Talking Smack Recap
November 28, 2020
Host Kayla Braxton opened the show and unenthusiastically introduced her very grumpy looking co-host, the special counsel to the Universal Champion, Paul Heyman. She asked Heyman to respond to Kevin Owens brutally attacking Jey Uso on Smackdown this week, and he just stared at her and demanded they bring out KO as their first guest. Kayla reminded him that they have an order to the show, a written outline and they’re live on the air. He held up the outline and said he didn’t give a damn what it says. Kayla is extremely good at coming off awkward and incredibly uncomfortable with Paul.
Guests: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Roode talked about their combined decades and decades of experience in the business and claimed that now that they have their eyes on the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, nothing will stop them from taking the titles.
Kayla asked them about a fellow tag team on Smackdown, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, and Heyman interrupted wanting to know why they were talking about people not on the show. Ziggler said the difference between them is that he and Roode showed up for work on Friday night, and Cesaro and Nakamura didn’t. “I don’t watch wrestling. I’m not a big fan. But I still came to work.”
Heyman continued to trash Kayla and interrupted her every time she spoke. He volunteered to write a manual for her on how to be a host and effectively interview people. She eventually got so upset that Heyman said he’d fake it for her benefit, and started introducing the show with a super fake, cheesy smile. Hilarious.
Guest: Bianca Belair
Belair said “showing up and showing out” is what she does, and that goes all the way down to making her own gear. She talked about her run so far on the blue brand and the momentum she’s had since coming over, leading up to a victory over Natalya this week on Smackdown.
Kayla asked about the tension between her and Bayley. Bianca wanted to know why Bayley is constantly coming after her when she was the first person eliminated from their Survivor Series team. She doesn’t understand, but guessed it’s because she’s the new kid on the block and Bayley is threatened by that.
On Survivor Series, Belair said competing at Survivor Series meant so much to her and she was very excited to get in there on such a big stage and show the WWE Universe who she is and what she’s capable of.
Heyman looked right at Belair and “you are the future of WWE” and “what you do is truly worthy of the tagline ‘the EST of WWE”. He was originally going to talk about the Street Profits but felt it was more important to let her know how he truly feels and give her the moment to shine on her own. He actually shook her hand.
Guest: Kevin Owens
Heyman: “I have a lot of respect for you, I want you to understand that. I understand how dangerous you are. I want you to know that I understand you a lot better than most people understand you. I was a fan of yours before you came to WWE. Everybody else used to like to mock you for how you handle your business, for your ideas because they were too radical, too progressive. I’ve always liked that about you. I like the fact that people, behind your back, think you’re a scumbag. I like the fact that you can’t be trusted with any tag team partner. You are at… the crossroads of your career. You are, and you know it, and it’s your time to pivot. You can coast along and cruise in this semi-main event level, or you can do something like watching the Undertaker’s retirement on Sunday, and be motivated and inspired by it. You can say ‘I want that to be me’. I want my reputation to live a hundred years from now. To be a multi-time WrestleMania main eventer. I want to be a legend above all legend, and an icon above all icons. And the way to do that is at Roman Reigns’ expense. A champion is only as great as the challengers that he puts down. Nobody else may realize that you’re already the #1 contender, but I do, because I know how twisted your brain is. You’re looking at an opportunity to get to Roman Reigns, cement your legacy – and the title? Great. But if you knock Roman Reigns off his perch, you establish your legacy.”
Owens: “As much as I respect you, as much as I admire you and have looked up to you for many years, I know that you really only work for one person, and it’s not Roman Reigns. It’s you.” … “Once Roman Reigns finds his balls again and stops having his cousin do his dirty work, I’ll be there. You know what I am, Paul? I’m not a good guy. I’m not a bad guy. I’m the guy that’s going to beat Roman Reigns and take the Universal Championship from him.”
Heyman shook Owens hand and the two had a very intense staredown. “Please understand it’s not just business. I have to this on a personal level as well.”
Owens leaned in and quietly told him, “you do what you gotta do Paul.”
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
Complete 11/27 WWE Smackdown Results
- Jey Uso violently attacked Otis with a steel chair simply for looking at him the wrong way when the two Superstars crossed paths. Otis was removed from his advertised match with King Corbin as a result of the beatdown.
- King Corbin began a new program with the Mysterio family this week, talking trash about the entire group on Smackdown. This led to a singles match between Corbin and Murphy later in the evening.
- Bianca Belair continues to impress as a member of the blue brand. Despite her team coming up short at Survivor Series, Belair worked her ass off in the match and returned to Smackdown tonight to score a victory over WWE veteran Natalya.
- It looks like Big E might be next in line for a shot at Sami Zayn and the Intercontinental Championship. The two got into a heated exchange backstage after Zayn bragged about his count-out win over Daniel Bryan earlier in the show.
- Sasha Banks responded to weaks of blindside attacks with one of her own, tossing champagne into Carmella’s face and brawling with her backstage on Smackdown.
- The Smackdown main event saw Kevin Owens face off with Jey Uso. Owens came to the aid of Daniel Bryan after he was attacked backstage by Uso earlier in the show, and took some shots straight at the “Tribal Chief” and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
WWE Smackdown Results (11/27): Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Proves He Does Not Fear Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown Results
November 27, 2020
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns came to the ring with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. He simply said “roll it”, jumping to a video package recapping this past weekend’s Survivor Series. The key points were Roman defeating Drew McIntyre and Team Smackdown losing to Team Raw in a clean sweep.
Reigns asked his cousin why he and Team Smackdown lost on Sunday night. Jey claimed nobody would listen to him and it wasn’t his fault, but Reigns didn’t buy it. He said they lost because they don’t respect Jey, which means they don’t him, which means they don’t respect their family. He asks Jey if he looks like just another bitch in the locker room begging for Thanksgiving leftovers, before dropping the mic and walking out on him.
Otis vs. King Corbin
This match never happened because Jey Uso absolutely brutalized Otis with a steel chair while he was making his entrance. Otis came out while he was still leaving and Jey, feeling dejected, hit him at least two dozens times as hard as he could until officials came out and got between them.
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode came out and made admittedly dumb jokes about Otis and catering. The Street Profits followed and talked about their match against the New Day at Survivor Series. “We took the torch, but the power of positivity is forever.” Angelo Dawkins made a joke about how Robert Roode can only grow facial hair on his upper lip, which made no sense because he has a full beard. Even commentary said it made no sense.
The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Roode and Ziggler isolated Montez Ford during a commercial when he crashed and burned trying for an early frog splash. They continued to beat him down with quick tags for several minutes. Ziggler hit the Fameasser for two. Ford caught both with big elbows and chops but couldn’t quite make the tag. Dawkins finally got the hot tag and squashed both opponents in the corner with big splashes. He hit Ziggler with a Samoan Drop and Roode with a swinging neckbreaker and a big spinebuster. Ford went to the top rope and connected with a ridiculous frog splash, but Ziggler made the save at the last second. Things broke down and Roode snuck in a roll-up to get the surprise win over the champions.
Winners: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn & More Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
Three matches have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, less than ten minutes before the show is set to go on the air.
— King Corbin vs. Otis
— Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (non-title)
— The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (non-title)
Generally we would provide a much more in-depth preview for this evening’s show, but in this case it’s probably best to just join us for live coverage/results at this link.
