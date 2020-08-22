WWE Teases Lucha House Party Split On Smackdown, New Photos From Lana, WWE ThunderDome Entrances

WWE ThunderDome Entrances

WWE has uploaded a new video showing off some of the cooler looking entrances from Friday Night Smackdown, as the company debuted their state of the art new ThunderDome at the Amway Center. Check out the video above.

Lucha House Party In Trouble?

WWE may have planted the seeds for a Lucha House Party split tonight on Friday Night Smackdown. After Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik to retain the tag team titles, a clearly frustrated Dorado began shoving and screaming at Kalisto. Metalik was able to get in between his allies and smooth things over, but that is the first time we’ve seen conflict within the group since its inception.

New Photos From Lana & Rusev

WWE Superstar Lana shared new photos on her Instagram from a shoot promoting her partnership with Fashion Nova. She also posted a new photo of her and her husband, former WWE Superstar Rusev.