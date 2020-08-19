WWE ThunderDome Construction Underway At Amway Center (Video)

Construction is underway at the Amway Center in Orlando, where WWE is currently building a state of the art set called the “ThunderDome”, which they will use for future television tapings and live events.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated has posted the first known footage of the new facility-in-progress, shown below. The video shows a standard looking entrance ramp and screen, with huge spider-like legs covered in programable screens that meet above the ring.

Also visible are massive video walls where the fans would normally be. WWE has promised an interactive experience, similar to what the NBA is doing with their “bubble”, which will allow fans to become virtual members of the crowd.

The ThunderDome will make its debut ahead of SummerSlam, as the Amway Center will be used for the first live episode of Friday Night Smackdown in several months.