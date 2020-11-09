WWE will have to make some important decisions about the immediate future of the ThunderDome within the next few weeks.

PWInsider.com reports that WWE must vacate the Amway Center in Orlando no later than December 5, so that the Orlando Magic can resume using the venue ahead of the proposed 2020/21 NBA season.

That means we likely have four more episodes of Monday Night Raw remaining in the current ThunderDome, including tonight’s episode, unless WWE relocates earlier than anticipated.

WWE has reportedly made inquiries into several different locations around the country to potentially host the ThunderDome going forward, although nothing more than that is known at this time.

Of course, the company always has the newly renovated Capitol Wrestling Center at their training facility to fall back on, but that is likely not a long-term solution as one of the major reasons WWE constructed the ThunderDome was to help alleviate ratings woes during their residence at the Performance Center.