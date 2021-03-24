Connect with us

WWE

WWE ThunderDome Moving To A New Location After WrestleMania

Published

2 hours ago

on

WWE ThunderDome

The WWE’s current residency at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL is coming to an end shortly after WrestleMania 37.

The company announced today that their award-winning ThunderDome will be moving to a new residency at the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida beginning with the April 12 edition of Monday Night Raw.


While WWE currently plans to have upwards of 25,000 fans in attendance at each night of WrestleMania that weekend, it would appear that their weekly programming and other pay-per-view events will remain fan-less for the foreseeable future.

An official WWE release confirmed that Raw and Smackdown television tapings at the ThunderDome will continue to take place “on closed sets with only essential personnel in attendance”.

WWE

The Great Khali Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021

Published

8 hours ago

on

Mar 24, 2021

By

It was officially announced by WWE India today that The Great Khali will be among the legendary names inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2021.

His old friend and manager Ranjin Singh, who still works for WWE behind the scenes, broke the news to the Punjabi Playboy earlier today.


Khali made his WWE debut on Smackdown in 2006 and immediately began a program with The Undertaker, defeating The Deadman in his first pay-per-view match.

Early on he was booked like a top star, working with names like John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Dave Bautista and Kane. He won the World Heavyweight Championship in a Smackdown battle royal in 2007, before facing “The Animal” in a Punjabi Prison match.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held privately this year but will air exclusively through Peacock on Tuesday, April 6. Inductees include Molly Holly, Kane, Eric Bischoff as well as the 2020 class featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger

 

WWE

The Undertaker Reveals The Next Member Of The WWE Hall Of Fame

Published

8 hours ago

on

Mar 24, 2021

By

WWE Hall of Fame

The Undertaker appeared on today’s episode of The Bump to announce that his long-time rival, tag team partner and friend Glenn Jacobs, better known to the WWE Universe as Kane, will be the next legend inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Jacobs made his pro-wrestling debut nearly three decades ago. Early in his WWE run he went through multiple gimmicks including a deranged dentist and Fake Diesel before debuting the iconic “Big Red Machine” character that would help shape multiple generations of WWE programming.


Kane made his first appearance alongside Paul Bearer, his storyline father, at the 1997 WWE Badd Blood pay-per-view. The seven-foot-tall monster was said to be the half-brother of The Undertaker, and made his first impression by ripping the door to Hell in a Cell off its hinges and delivering a Tombstone Piledriver.

Kane went on to wrestle more WWE matches than anyone in history. He is a two-time WWE world heavyweight champion, a former ECW Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a 12-time world tag team champion with seven different partners.

The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will be held privately this year but will air exclusively through Peacock on Tuesday, April 6. Inductees include Molly Holly, the Great Khali, Eric Bischoff as well as the 2020 class featuring The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger

WWE

WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump

Published

9 hours ago

on

Mar 24, 2021

By

Featured above is this week’s all new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton returns after last week’s absence, and her crew runs down all the action from this past weekend’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, as well as tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Both Rey Mysterio and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle stop by the show to discuss their triple threat match with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 22, plus more legends in the “Big Red Machine” Kane, Victoria, and Edge sits down for an interview with Samoa Joe.


WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on YouTube.

