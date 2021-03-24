WWE ThunderDome Moving To A New Location After WrestleMania

The WWE’s current residency at Tropicana Field in Tampa, FL is coming to an end shortly after WrestleMania 37.

The company announced today that their award-winning ThunderDome will be moving to a new residency at the Yuengling Center on the campus of the University of South Florida beginning with the April 12 edition of Monday Night Raw.

While WWE currently plans to have upwards of 25,000 fans in attendance at each night of WrestleMania that weekend, it would appear that their weekly programming and other pay-per-view events will remain fan-less for the foreseeable future.

An official WWE release confirmed that Raw and Smackdown television tapings at the ThunderDome will continue to take place “on closed sets with only essential personnel in attendance”.