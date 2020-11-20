WWE ThunderDome Officially Relocating To Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field

The WWE ThunderDome is relocating to Tampa Bay.

WWE has officially confirmed that their state-of-the-art virtual television taping studio will be moving from its current venue, the Amway Center in Orlando, to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay beginning with the December 11 edition of Friday Night Smackdown.

The baseball stadium normally houses the Tampa Bay Rays during the MLB season but will be temporarily transformed for the duration of WWE’s residency.

Despite the company finding a way to allow a small, select number of fans into the Capitol Wrestling Center for NXT each week, the ThunderDome will continue to be virtual-only.

