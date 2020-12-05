WWE has officially announced that Sasha Banks will defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Carmella at the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view on Sunday, December 20.

Carmella recently returned to the blue brand after quite some time away, attacking “The Boss” over back-to-back weeks heading into Survivor Series. Last week Banks gained a measure of revenge, attacking the “Staten Island Princess” backstage. This week the two Superstars sat down for side-by-side interviews where the title bout was made official.

As previously reported, Roman Reigns will also defend the Universal title against Kevin Owens at WWE TLC. Additionally, it has been confirmed that they will be facing off in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match, likely to be the show’s main event.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs

December 20, 2020

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles

TLC Match for the Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & Lana

Smackdown Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella