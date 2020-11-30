A “sudden death triple threat” match will take place on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The bout will see AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Riddle compete to determine the number one contender to Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship on Sunday, December 20 at WWE TLC.

According to Dave Meltzer in a new report from F4WOnline.com, the original plans for the year-end PPV actually had McIntyre defending his world title against the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman. That is no longer happening, as Strowman is currently dealing with a knee injury.

Strowman was written out of the title picture on Monday Night Raw last week when he attacked WWE producer Adam Pearce. It was later announced in a storyline update that he had been suspended indefinitely. It is unknown if the injury will require surgery or how long the super heavyweight juggernaut will be on the shelf.