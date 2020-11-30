Connect with us

WWE

Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury

Published

3 hours ago

on

WWE TLC

A “sudden death triple threat” match will take place on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The bout will see AJ Styles, Keith Lee and Riddle compete to determine the number one contender to Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship on Sunday, December 20 at WWE TLC.

According to Dave Meltzer in a new report from F4WOnline.com, the original plans for the year-end PPV actually had McIntyre defending his world title against the “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman. That is no longer happening, as Strowman is currently dealing with a knee injury.

Strowman was written out of the title picture on Monday Night Raw last week when he attacked WWE producer Adam Pearce. It was later announced in a storyline update that he had been suspended indefinitely. It is unknown if the injury will require surgery or how long the super heavyweight juggernaut will be on the shelf.

WWE

New Member Added To NXT TakeOver: WarGames Match, Updated Lineup

Published

7 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Photo: WWE

Ember Moon has chosen her side. The “War Goddess” will join the battle against Candice LeRae and her newfound personal army, announced as the second member of Shotzi Blackheart’s team for the upcoming return of WarGames.

Moon returned to the NXT brand recently after a serious ankle injury put her on the shelf for more than a year. Earlier this month she scored a tag team victory partnering with Toni Storm over Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Candice LeRae and her protege Indi Hartwell then attacked her following the bout.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames airs on the WWE Network next Sunday, December 6 and will see Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez locked inside the double cage with Blackheart, Moon and two more Superstars to be named this Wednesday night. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley are the likely candidates so far.

Here’s a look at the updated match card:

WarGames Match
Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon & TBD

WarGames Match
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong) vs. Pat McAfee & Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch & Pete Dunne

Strap Match
Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

NXT North American Title Match
Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest

WWE

WWE

Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)

Published

10 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan

In a preview for the new WWE Network special on Liv Morgan, seen above, the Riott Squad member discussed what should have been her return to the ring after an extended period away.

Morgan was almost entirely absent from WWE programming between WrestleMania 35 and her actual surprise return in December 2019, save for a match against Charlotte Flair in another of the company’s short-lived micro-pushes.

She was slated to compete against Ember Moon in a dark match that would also serve as a test run for Morgan’s new stripped down character and resurrected blonde hair. However, just seconds before the two Superstars were set to walk through the curtain, producer and wrestling legend Michael Hayes informed them that their match had been scrapped.

“It was bizarre. I was super ready to go perform, and I wasn’t allowed out,” an obviously upset Morgan told WWE cameras in her new special.

Watch Liv Forever streaming now on the WWE Network.

