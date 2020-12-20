Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1. The Street Profits defend their tag team titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler this evening, plus Bayley goes one-on-one with the “EST of WWE” Bianca Belair for the first time ever. Live coverage begins at 8/7c.

WWE Smackdown Results

December 18, 2020

After a video package recapping last week’s show, Kevin Owens storms to the ring and demands Roman Reigns join him in the ring. When the Universal Champion doesn’t come out, Owens says he told his wife and children not to watch their match this Sunday at WWE TLC, because under no circumstance does he want his family to see what he’s going to do to another human being.

When Reigns still does not come out, KO begins to target the champion’s family. He claims that Reigns’ children look at him and see a hypocrite that hides behind Jey Uso. He’s not he head of the table, he’s a coward.

Paul Heyman shows up on the tron. He calls Owens a martyr, willing to do anything to win the Universal title, and that makes him a dangerous competitor. Owens cuts him off and is done talking. If Roman Reigns won’t come to him, he’ll come backstage and get this thing started himself.

Back from commercial, and we see Owens pacing through the backstage area looking for Roman, while Adam Pearce begs and pleads with him to stop and wait two days for WWE TLC. The Big Dog’s music hits, and KO finds a monitor just to see the champion finally making his way out to the ring. He is clearly not happy.

Roman offers Kevin Owens a choice. He can come to the ring and apologize for the things he’s been saying about him and his family, and acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief and the head of the table on Friday Night Smackdown. Or… Roman promises that Owens will not walk out of the ThunderDome tonight.

KO comes down the entrance ramp, but is blindsided by Jey Uso leading to a two-on-one mugging. They beat him up to the point where he’s barely responsive. Finally Adam Pearce runs out with a hoard of officials, but they’re useless as they all back off as soon as Roman takes a step towards them. Roman picks up Owens and throws him into the barricade again before picking up his title and leaving.

Backstage

Reigns and his group are backstage going over what just happened. Jey Uso says that if Kevin Owens didn’t get the message before, he certainly has now. Reigns disagrees and says Owens is the type who won’t quit and won’t go away. He tells Jey to “take him out”.