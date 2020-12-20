Results
WWE TLC Results – LIVE NOW: Reigns Battles KO, Drew Faces AJ, & A Firefly Inferno Match!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE TLC. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage, beginning with the TLC kickoff show at 7PM ET. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
WWE TLC
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD
WWE Kickoff Show 8-Man Tag Team Match
Daniel Bryan & Big E & Otis & Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn & King Corbin & Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura
Results
ROH Final Battle Results (2020): Rush vs Brody King, Jonathan Gresham vs Flip Gordon & More
ROH Final Battle
December 18, 2020
ROH World TV Title #1 Contender’s Match
Tony Deppen def. Dak Draper & Josh Woods & LSG
Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams def. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta
ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
Jay Lethal (c) & Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Mark Briscoe & PCO to retain
Rey Horus def. Dalton Castle
Matt Taven & Mike Bennett def. The Righteous
If Danhausen Wins, He Earns An ROH Contract
Danhausen def. Brian Johnson via DQ
ROH World Television Championship Match
Dragon Lee (c) def. Tony Deppen to retain
Shane Taylor def. Jay Briscoe
ROH Pure Championship Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Flip Gordon to retain
ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match
RUSH (c) def. Brody King to retain
There were a few angles on the show. Shane Taylor Promotions were offered the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team titles via forfeit because Bandido and Flamita were pulled from the show due to Ring of Honor’s strict COVID-19 precautions, which have been heavily praised by talent. Taylor refused the belts and told the MexiSquad to hang on to them so they could win them legitimately when the time comes.
RUSH retained the world title through less than reputable means in the main event, after his brother Dragon Lee distracted the referee. Their father, La Bestia del Ring, then made a surprise appearance attacking Brody King with a steel chair. The pay-per-view ended with The Foundation, which holds the Pure and tag titles, standing on the stage staring down the present members of La Faccion Ingobernable, which holds the world and TV titles.
Results
WWE Smackdown Results (12/18): Bayley vs Bianca Belair, Tag Team Titles On The Line, TLC Go-Home Show
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1. The Street Profits defend their tag team titles against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler this evening, plus Bayley goes one-on-one with the “EST of WWE” Bianca Belair for the first time ever. Live coverage begins at 8/7c.
WWE Smackdown Results
December 18, 2020
After a video package recapping last week’s show, Kevin Owens storms to the ring and demands Roman Reigns join him in the ring. When the Universal Champion doesn’t come out, Owens says he told his wife and children not to watch their match this Sunday at WWE TLC, because under no circumstance does he want his family to see what he’s going to do to another human being.
When Reigns still does not come out, KO begins to target the champion’s family. He claims that Reigns’ children look at him and see a hypocrite that hides behind Jey Uso. He’s not he head of the table, he’s a coward.
Paul Heyman shows up on the tron. He calls Owens a martyr, willing to do anything to win the Universal title, and that makes him a dangerous competitor. Owens cuts him off and is done talking. If Roman Reigns won’t come to him, he’ll come backstage and get this thing started himself.
Back from commercial, and we see Owens pacing through the backstage area looking for Roman, while Adam Pearce begs and pleads with him to stop and wait two days for WWE TLC. The Big Dog’s music hits, and KO finds a monitor just to see the champion finally making his way out to the ring. He is clearly not happy.
Roman offers Kevin Owens a choice. He can come to the ring and apologize for the things he’s been saying about him and his family, and acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief and the head of the table on Friday Night Smackdown. Or… Roman promises that Owens will not walk out of the ThunderDome tonight.
KO comes down the entrance ramp, but is blindsided by Jey Uso leading to a two-on-one mugging. They beat him up to the point where he’s barely responsive. Finally Adam Pearce runs out with a hoard of officials, but they’re useless as they all back off as soon as Roman takes a step towards them. Roman picks up Owens and throws him into the barricade again before picking up his title and leaving.
Backstage
Reigns and his group are backstage going over what just happened. Jey Uso says that if Kevin Owens didn’t get the message before, he certainly has now. Reigns disagrees and says Owens is the type who won’t quit and won’t go away. He tells Jey to “take him out”.
Podcast
STF Underground Episode 87 – What Should Sting’s Role Be In AEW? Were NXT’s Matches Better Than AEW? AEW Beats Raw
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode, we discuss:
- Sting’s Role In AEW
- NXT’s Match Quality vs. AEW’s
- AEW Beating RAW In The Ratings
- AEW’s Heel/Face Problem
- Kenny’s IMPACT Role
- & Much More!
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
