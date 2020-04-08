WWE To Crown Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion Due To COVID-19

NXT General Manager William Regal made a special appearance on WWE’s The Bump this morning to announce some unfortunate, but necessary developments to the black-and-yellow brand.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in heavily restricted international travel both in and out of the U.S., effecting not only talent in WWE but all around the wrestling world.

Regal announced that because NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin was currently stuck in the UK, it is likely that he will not be able to defend his title for quite some time. Instead of stripping Devlin of the belt, however, WWE will be holding a tournament to crown an interim champion.

Details are scarce at this point, but Regal noted that he would have more information in the days ahead – possibly even tonight on WWE NXT. He is also monitoring the situation with Pete Dunne, one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, as Dunne is stuck in England. Nothing has been decided on that front quite yet.